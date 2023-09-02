Friday's Scoreboard

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 13 Colorado 9

N.Y. Mets 2 Seattle 1

Arizona 4 Baltimore 2

American League

Cleveland 3 Tampa Bay 2

Minnesota 5 Texas 1

Kansas City 13 Boston 2

Detroit 4 Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Yankees 6 Houston 2

Oakland 9 L.A. Angels 2

National League

Chicago Cubs 6 Cincinnati 2, 1st game

Cincinnati 3 Chicago Cubs 2, 2nd game

Miami 8 Washington 5 (11 innings)

Milwaukee 7 Philadelphia 5

Pittsburgh 4 St. Louis 2 (10 innings)

San Diego 7 San Francisco 3

Atlanta 6 L.A. Dodgers 3

---

FIBA Basketball World Cup

Second Round

At Jakarta, Indonesia

Brazil 69 Canada 65

Latvia 74 Spain 69

At Manila, Philippines

Italy 78 Serbia 76

United States 85 Montenegro 73

Puerto Rico 102 Dominican Republic 97

Lithuania 92 Greece 67

At Okinawa, Japan

Germany 100 Georgia 73

Slovenia 91 Australia 80

---

