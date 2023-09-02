Friday's Scoreboard
MLB
Interleague
Toronto 13 Colorado 9
N.Y. Mets 2 Seattle 1
Arizona 4 Baltimore 2
American League
Cleveland 3 Tampa Bay 2
Minnesota 5 Texas 1
Kansas City 13 Boston 2
Detroit 4 Chicago White Sox 2
N.Y. Yankees 6 Houston 2
Oakland 9 L.A. Angels 2
National League
Chicago Cubs 6 Cincinnati 2, 1st game
Cincinnati 3 Chicago Cubs 2, 2nd game
Miami 8 Washington 5 (11 innings)
Milwaukee 7 Philadelphia 5
Pittsburgh 4 St. Louis 2 (10 innings)
San Diego 7 San Francisco 3
Atlanta 6 L.A. Dodgers 3
---
FIBA Basketball World Cup
Second Round
At Jakarta, Indonesia
Brazil 69 Canada 65
Latvia 74 Spain 69
At Manila, Philippines
Italy 78 Serbia 76
United States 85 Montenegro 73
Puerto Rico 102 Dominican Republic 97
Lithuania 92 Greece 67
At Okinawa, Japan
Germany 100 Georgia 73
Slovenia 91 Australia 80
---
