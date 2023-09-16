Friday's Scoreboard
CFL
Toronto 23 Montreal 20
Edmonton 36 Saskatchewan 27
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 3 Boston 0
Cleveland 12 Texas 3
Tampa Bay 7 Baltimore 1
Kansas City 4 Houston 2
Minnesota 10 Chicago White Sox 2
Detroit 11 L.A. Angels 2
National League
Miami 9 Atlanta 6
Cincinnati 5 N.Y. Mets 3
Arizona 6 Chicago Cubs 4
Milwaukee 5 Washington 3
Philadelphia 5 St. Louis 4
Colorado 3 San Francisco 2
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers 6 Seattle 3
N.Y. Yankees 7 Pittsburgh 5
San Diego 8 Oakland 3
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.