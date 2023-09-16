Friday's Scoreboard

CFL

Toronto 23 Montreal 20

Edmonton 36 Saskatchewan 27

MLB

American League

Toronto 3 Boston 0

Cleveland 12 Texas 3

Tampa Bay 7 Baltimore 1

Kansas City 4 Houston 2

Minnesota 10 Chicago White Sox 2

Detroit 11 L.A. Angels 2

National League

Miami 9 Atlanta 6

Cincinnati 5 N.Y. Mets 3

Arizona 6 Chicago Cubs 4

Milwaukee 5 Washington 3

Philadelphia 5 St. Louis 4

Colorado 3 San Francisco 2

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers 6 Seattle 3

N.Y. Yankees 7 Pittsburgh 5

San Diego 8 Oakland 3

