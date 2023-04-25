Monday's Scoreboard

NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Toronto 5 Tampa Bay 4 (OT)

(Maple Leafs lead best-of-seven series 3-1)

Vegas 4 Winnipeg 2

(Golden Knights lead best-of-seven series 3-1)

New Jersey 3 N.Y. Rangers 1

(Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)

Seattle 3 Colorado 2 (OT)

(Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)

---

NBA

Playoffs

Miami 119 Milwaukee 114

(Miami leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

L.A. Lakers 117 Memphis 111

(Los Angeles leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

---

MLB

Interleague

Colorado 6 Cleveland 0

Cincinnati 7 Texas 6

Detroit 4 Milwaukee 2

Arizona 5 Kansas City 4

American League

Toronto 5 Chicago White Sox 2

Baltimore 5 Boston 4

Tampa Bay 8 Houston 3

Minnesota 6 N.Y. Yankees 1

Oakland 11 L.A. Angels 10 (10 innings)

National League

Atlanta 11 Miami 0

San Francisco 4 S. Louis 0

---

