Monday's Scoreboard
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Toronto 5 Tampa Bay 4 (OT)
(Maple Leafs lead best-of-seven series 3-1)
Vegas 4 Winnipeg 2
(Golden Knights lead best-of-seven series 3-1)
New Jersey 3 N.Y. Rangers 1
(Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)
Seattle 3 Colorado 2 (OT)
(Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)
---
NBA
Playoffs
Miami 119 Milwaukee 114
(Miami leads best-of-seven series 3-1)
L.A. Lakers 117 Memphis 111
(Los Angeles leads best-of-seven series 3-1)
---
MLB
Interleague
Colorado 6 Cleveland 0
Cincinnati 7 Texas 6
Detroit 4 Milwaukee 2
Arizona 5 Kansas City 4
American League
Toronto 5 Chicago White Sox 2
Baltimore 5 Boston 4
Tampa Bay 8 Houston 3
Minnesota 6 N.Y. Yankees 1
Oakland 11 L.A. Angels 10 (10 innings)
National League
Atlanta 11 Miami 0
San Francisco 4 S. Louis 0
---
