Tuesday's Scoreboard
MLB
American League
Toronto 6 Baltimore 3 (10 innings)
Houston 7 Boston 3
Seattle 6 Chicago White Sox 3
Oakland 5 Kansas City 4
National League
Philadelphia 4 San Francisco 3
Pittsburgh 6 St. Louis 3
Atlanta 3 N.Y. Mets 2
Miami 3 San Diego 0
Interleague
Tampa Bay 12 Colorado 4
Washington 2 N.Y. Yankees 1
Detroit 8 Chicago Cubs 6
Cleveland 8 L.A. Dodgers 3
Milwaukee 7 Minnesota 3
Cincinnati 4 L.A. Angels 3
Arizona 6 Texas 3
---
