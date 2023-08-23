Tuesday's Scoreboard

MLB

American League

Toronto 6 Baltimore 3 (10 innings)

Houston 7 Boston 3

Seattle 6 Chicago White Sox 3

Oakland 5 Kansas City 4

National League

Philadelphia 4 San Francisco 3

Pittsburgh 6 St. Louis 3

Atlanta 3 N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 3 San Diego 0

Interleague

Tampa Bay 12 Colorado 4

Washington 2 N.Y. Yankees 1

Detroit 8 Chicago Cubs 6

Cleveland 8 L.A. Dodgers 3

Milwaukee 7 Minnesota 3

Cincinnati 4 L.A. Angels 3

Arizona 6 Texas 3

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you