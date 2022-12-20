Monday's Games

NFL

Green Bay 24 L.A. Rams 12

---

NHL

Montreal 3 Arizona 2 (OT)

Nashville 4 Edmonton 3 (OT)

St. Louis 5 Vancouver 1

Dallas 2 Columbus 1

Washington 4 Detroit 3 (OT)

Boston 7 Florida 3

Colorado 1 N.Y. Islanders 0 (SO)

Buffalo 3 Vegas 2

---

World Junior Hockey Championship

Pre-tournament games

Canada 6 Switzerland 0

U.S. 5 Finland 2

--

NBA

Philadelphia 104 Toronto 101 (OT)

Cleveland 122 Utah 99

Atlanta 126 Orlando 125

Minnesota 116 Dallas 106

Milwaukee 128 New Orleans 119

Oklahoma City 123 Portland 121

San Antonio 124 Houston 105

Phoenix 130 L.A. Lakers 104

Charlotte 125 Sacramento 119

---

