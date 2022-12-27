Monday's Scoreboard
World Junior Hockey Championship
Preliminary Round
At Halifax, N.S.
Czechia 5 Canada 2
Sweden 11 Austria 0
At Moncton, N.B.
Switzerland 3 Finland 2 (OT)
United States 5 Latvia 2
AHL
Toronto 3 Belleville 2
NFL
L.A. Chargers 20 Indianapolis 3
NBA
Brooklyn 125 Cleveland 117
L.A. Clippers 142 Detroit 131 (OT)
Miami 113 Minnesota 110
Houston 133 Chicago 118
New Orleans 113 Indiana 93
San Antonio 126 Utah 122
Portland 124 Charlotte 113
