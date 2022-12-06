Monday's Scoreboard

World Cup

Round of 16

At Al-Wakrah, Qatar

Japan 1 Croatia 1 (Croatia wins 3-1 on penalty kicks)

At Doha, Qatar

Brazil 4 South Korea 1

NHL

Washington 3 Edmonton 2

Calgary 3 Arizona 2

Vancouver 7 Montreal 6 (OT)

Vegas 4 Boston 3 (SO)

N.Y. Rangers 6 St. Louis 4

Philadelphia 5 Colorado 3

NBA

Boston 116 Toronto 110

Milwaukee 109 Orlando 102

L.A. Clippers 119 Charlotte 117

Oklahoma City 121 Atlanta 114

Memphis 101 Miami 93

Houston 132 Philadelphia 123 (2OT)

Dallas 130 Phoenix 111

Indiana 112 Golden State 104

NFL

Tampa Bay 17 New Orleans 16

