Monday's Scoreboard
World Cup
Round of 16
At Al-Wakrah, Qatar
Japan 1 Croatia 1 (Croatia wins 3-1 on penalty kicks)
At Doha, Qatar
Brazil 4 South Korea 1
—
NHL
Washington 3 Edmonton 2
Calgary 3 Arizona 2
Vancouver 7 Montreal 6 (OT)
Vegas 4 Boston 3 (SO)
N.Y. Rangers 6 St. Louis 4
Philadelphia 5 Colorado 3
—
NBA
Boston 116 Toronto 110
Milwaukee 109 Orlando 102
L.A. Clippers 119 Charlotte 117
Oklahoma City 121 Atlanta 114
Memphis 101 Miami 93
Houston 132 Philadelphia 123 (2OT)
Dallas 130 Phoenix 111
Indiana 112 Golden State 104
—
NFL
Tampa Bay 17 New Orleans 16
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.