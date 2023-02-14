Monday's Scoreboard

NHL

Ottawa 4 Calgary 3 (OT)

Detroit 6 Vancouver 1

Los Angeles 5 Buffalo 2

Arizona 4 Nashville 2

Florida 2 Minnesota 1 (SO)

AHL

Toronto 4 Manitoba 2

NBA

Golden State 135 Washington 126

Charlotte 144 Atlanta 138

Portland 127 L.A. Lakers 115

Philadelphia 123 Houston 104

Cleveland 117 San Antonio 109

Utah 123 Indiana 117

New York 124 Brooklyn 106

Denver 112 Miami 108

New Orleans 103 Oklahoma City 100

Orlando 100 Chicago 91

Minnesota 124 Dallas 121

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

