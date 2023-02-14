Monday's Scoreboard
NHL
Ottawa 4 Calgary 3 (OT)
Detroit 6 Vancouver 1
Los Angeles 5 Buffalo 2
Arizona 4 Nashville 2
Florida 2 Minnesota 1 (SO)
---
AHL
Toronto 4 Manitoba 2
---
NBA
Golden State 135 Washington 126
Charlotte 144 Atlanta 138
Portland 127 L.A. Lakers 115
Philadelphia 123 Houston 104
Cleveland 117 San Antonio 109
Utah 123 Indiana 117
New York 124 Brooklyn 106
Denver 112 Miami 108
New Orleans 103 Oklahoma City 100
Orlando 100 Chicago 91
Minnesota 124 Dallas 121
---
