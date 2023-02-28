Monday's Scoreboard

NHL

Ottawa 6 Detroit 2

Vancouver 5 Dallas 4 (OT)

Boston 3 Edmonton 2

Colorado 3 Vegas 0

Anaheim 4 Chicago 2

---

AHL

Coachella Valley 4 San Jose 3 (OT)

---

NBA

Charlotte 117 Detroit 106

Miami 101 Philadelphia 99

New York 109 Boston 94

Orlando 101 New Orleans 93

---

MLS

Portland 1 Sporting KC 0

---

MLB

Spring Training

Atlanta 7 Toronto 0

Miami 4 Houston 3

Boston 4 Minnesota 1

St. Louis 12 N.Y. Mets 7

Tampa Bay 14 Baltimore 2

Philadelphia 9 Pittsburgh 7

Cleveland 12 Chicago Cubs 4 (ss)

Arizona 3 Chicago Cubs 0 (ss)

Colorado 7 Oakland 3

Milwaukee 10 Kansas City 4

Chicago White Sox 10 Seattle 1

Texas 13 Cincinnati 2

San Francisco 8 L.A. Angels 6

L.A. Dodgers 7 San Diego 6

N.Y. Yankees 8 Detroit 5

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you