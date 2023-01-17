Monday's Scoreboard
NHL
St. Louis 2 Ottawa 1
Nashville 2 Calgary 1
Boston 6 Philadelphia 0
Washington 4 N.Y. Islanders 3 (OT)
Pittsburgh 4 Ducks 3 (OT)
New Jersey 4 San Jose 3 (SO)
Florida 4 Buffalo 1
Colorado 6 Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 4 Seattle 1
N.Y. Rangers 3 Columbus 1
Dallas 4 Vegas 0
---
AHL
Syracuse 5 Utica 1
Bridgeport 6 Springfield 2
Coachella Valley 5 Tucson 2
Iowa 2 Grand Rapids 1 (SO)
---
NBA
Toronto 123 New York 121 (OT)
L.A. Lakers 140 Houston 132
Boston 130 Charlotte 108
Milwaukee 132 Indiana 119
Golden State 127 Washington 118
Cleveland 113 New Orleans 103
Atlanta 121 Miami 113
Utah 126 Minnesota 125
Memphis 136 Phoenix 106
---
NFL
Dallas 31 Tampa Bay 14
---
