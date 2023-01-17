Monday's Scoreboard

NHL

St. Louis 2 Ottawa 1

Nashville 2 Calgary 1

Boston 6 Philadelphia 0

Washington 4 N.Y. Islanders 3 (OT)

Pittsburgh 4 Ducks 3 (OT)

New Jersey 4 San Jose 3 (SO)

Florida 4 Buffalo 1

Colorado 6 Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 4 Seattle 1

N.Y. Rangers 3 Columbus 1

Dallas 4 Vegas 0

---

AHL

Syracuse 5 Utica 1

Bridgeport 6 Springfield 2

Coachella Valley 5 Tucson 2

Iowa 2 Grand Rapids 1 (SO)

---

NBA

Toronto 123 New York 121 (OT)

L.A. Lakers 140 Houston 132

Boston 130 Charlotte 108

Milwaukee 132 Indiana 119

Golden State 127 Washington 118

Cleveland 113 New Orleans 103

Atlanta 121 Miami 113

Utah 126 Minnesota 125

Memphis 136 Phoenix 106

---

NFL

Dallas 31 Tampa Bay 14

---

