Monday's Scoreboard
World Junior Hockey Championship
Quarterfinals
At Halifax
Canada 4 Slovakia 3 (OT)
Czechia 9 Switzerland 1
At Moncton, N.B.
Sweden 3 Finland 2
United States 11 Germany 1
Relegation Round
At Halifax
Latvia 5 Austria 2
(Latvia leads best-of-three series 1-0)
---
NHL
Boston 2 Pittsburgh 1
Vegas 3 Colorado 2
Philadelphia 4 Anaheim 1
---
AHL
Abbotsford 5 Calgary 2
---
NBA
Indiana 122 Toronto 114
New York 102 Phoenix 83
Cleveland 145 Chicago 134 (OT)
L.A. Lakers 121 Charlotte 115
Philadelphia 120 New Orleans 111
Brooklyn 139 San Antonio 103
Dallas 111 Houston 106
Minnesota 124 Denver 111
Golden State 143 Atlanta 141 (OT)
Portland 135 Detroit 106
Miami 110 L.A. Clippers 100
---
NFL
Buffalo at Cincinnati, ppd.
---
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ReliaQuest Bowl
(At Tampa, Fla.)
Mississippi St. 19 Illinois 10
Citrus Bowl
(At Orlando, Fla.)
LSU 63 Perdue 7
Cotton Bowl Classic
(At Arlington, Texas)
Tulane 46 Southern Cal 45
Rose Bowl
(At Pasadena, Calif.)
Penn State 35 Utah 21
---
