Monday's Scoreboard

CFL

Winnipeg 23 Toronto 22

----

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore 7 Texas 6 (10)

Detroit 4 Cleveland 1, first game

Detroit 5, Cleveland 3, second game

Boston 4 Tampa Bay 0

Houston 7 Kansas City 6

Minnesota 6 Chicago White Sox 3 (10)

Oakland 5 Toronto 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee 5 Chicago Cubs 2 (10)

Arizona 8 San Francisco 3

N.Y. Mets 7 Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 6 St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 5 Colorado 3

INTERLEAGUE

Miami 3 Washington 2 (10)

Seattle 8 San Diego 2

----

MLS

D.C. United 5 Orlando City SC 3

Austin FC 3 Colorado 2

Miami 1 FC Dallas 1

L.A. Galaxy 4 Montreal 0

----

