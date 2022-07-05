Monday's Scoreboard
CFL
Winnipeg 23 Toronto 22
----
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore 7 Texas 6 (10)
Detroit 4 Cleveland 1, first game
Detroit 5, Cleveland 3, second game
Boston 4 Tampa Bay 0
Houston 7 Kansas City 6
Minnesota 6 Chicago White Sox 3 (10)
Oakland 5 Toronto 1
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Milwaukee 5 Chicago Cubs 2 (10)
Arizona 8 San Francisco 3
N.Y. Mets 7 Cincinnati 4
Atlanta 6 St. Louis 3
L.A. Dodgers 5 Colorado 3
INTERLEAGUE
Miami 3 Washington 2 (10)
Seattle 8 San Diego 2
----
MLS
D.C. United 5 Orlando City SC 3
Austin FC 3 Colorado 2
Miami 1 FC Dallas 1
L.A. Galaxy 4 Montreal 0
----
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2022.
