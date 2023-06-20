Monday's Scoreboard
MLB
Interleague
Miami 11 Toronto 0
N.Y. Mets 11 Houston 1
American League
Detroit 6 Kansas City 4
Boston 9 Minnesota 3
Texas 5 Chicago White Sox 2
National League
St. Louis 8 Washington 6
Chicago Cubs 8 Pittsburgh 0
Cincinnati 5 Colorado 4
Arizona 9 Milwaukee 1
San Francisco 7 San Diego 4 (10 innings)
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
Calder Cup Final
Coachella Valley 5 Hershey 2
(Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)
