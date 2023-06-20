Monday's Scoreboard

MLB

Interleague

Miami 11 Toronto 0

N.Y. Mets 11 Houston 1

---

American League

Detroit 6 Kansas City 4

Boston 9 Minnesota 3

Texas 5 Chicago White Sox 2

National League

St. Louis 8 Washington 6

Chicago Cubs 8 Pittsburgh 0

Cincinnati 5 Colorado 4

Arizona 9 Milwaukee 1

San Francisco 7 San Diego 4 (10 innings)

---

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Calder Cup Final

Coachella Valley 5 Hershey 2

(Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

