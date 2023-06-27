Monday's Scoreboard
MLB
American League
Detroit 7 Texas 2
L.A. Angels 2 Chicago White Sox 1
National League
Milwaukee 2 N.Y. Mets 1
Interleague
Atlanta 4 Minnesota 1
Baltimore 10 Cincinnati 3
Seattle 8 Washington 4
---
Monday's Scoreboard
MLB
American League
Detroit 7 Texas 2
L.A. Angels 2 Chicago White Sox 1
National League
Milwaukee 2 N.Y. Mets 1
Interleague
Atlanta 4 Minnesota 1
Baltimore 10 Cincinnati 3
Seattle 8 Washington 4
---
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.