Monday's Games

NHL

Colorado 8 Montreal 4

Buffalo 4 Toronto 3

Dallas 5 Seattle 2

---

NBA

Detroit 117 Indiana 97

Memphis 104 Dallas 88

Miami 119 Utah 115

Minnesota 136 Atlanta 115

Houston 111 Boston 109

Golden State 123 Phoenix 112

Milwaukee 133 Sacramento 124

---

MLB

Spring Training

Toronto 16 Boston 3

Tampa Bay 9 Detroit (ss) 5

Houston 7 Washington 6

Atlanta 6 Baltimore (ss) 5

Minnesota 1 N.Y. Yankees 0

Baltimore (ss) 11 Detroit (ss) 7

N.Y. Mets 9 Miami 3

L.A. Dodgers 11 Cleveland 4

Arizona 11 Texas 8

Milwaukee 8 Cincinnati 0

San Francisco 11 San Diego 9

Oakland 8 Colorado 7

L.A. Angels 8 Seattle 2

---

