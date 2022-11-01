Monday's Scoreboard
NHL
Buffalo 8 Detroit 3
Carolina 3 Washington 2 (SO)
Los Angeles 5 St. Louis 1
---
NFL
Cleveland 32 Cincinnati 13
---
NBA
Toronto 139 Atlanta 109
Philadelphia 118 Washington 111
Sacramento 115 Charlotte 108
Brooklyn 116 Indiana 109
Milwaukee 110 Detroit 108
Utah 121 Memphis 105
L.A. Clippers 95 Houston 93
---
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
World Series
Houston at Philadelphia, ppd.
(Best of-seven series tied 1-1)
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.