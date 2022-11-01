Monday's Scoreboard

NHL

Buffalo 8 Detroit 3

Carolina 3 Washington 2 (SO)

Los Angeles 5 St. Louis 1

---

NFL

Cleveland 32 Cincinnati 13

---

NBA

Toronto 139 Atlanta 109

Philadelphia 118 Washington 111

Sacramento 115 Charlotte 108

Brooklyn 116 Indiana 109

Milwaukee 110 Detroit 108

Utah 121 Memphis 105

L.A. Clippers 95 Houston 93

---

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

World Series

Houston at Philadelphia, ppd.

(Best of-seven series tied 1-1)

---

