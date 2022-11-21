Sunday's Scoreboard
CFL
Grey Cup Game
Toronto 24 Winnipeg 23
---
NHL
Columbus 5 Florida 3
Pittsburgh 5 Chicago 3
---
AHL
Bridgeport 3 Providence 2 (OT)
Springfield 6 Lehigh Valley 4
Abbotsford 3 Toronto 2
Iowa 5 Chicago 1
Hartford 4 Hershey 2
Ontario 3 Henderson 2
San Jose 6 Tucson 0
---
NBA
Phoenix 116 New York 95
Washington 106 Charlotte 102
Sacramento 137 Detroit 129
Golden State 127 Houston 120
Brooklyn 127 Memphis 115
Cleveland 113 Miami 87
Denver 98 Dallas 97
L.A. Lakers 123 San Antonio 92
---
NFL
Baltimore 13 Carolina 3
Atlanta 27 Chicago 24
Buffalo 31 Cleveland 23, at Detroit, MI.
Detroit 31 N.Y. Giants 18
New Orleans 27 L.A. Rams 20
New England 10 N.Y. Jets 3
Philadelphia 17 Indianapolis 16
Washington 23 Houston 10
Las Vegas 22 Denver 16 (OT)
Cincinnati 37 Pittsburgh 30
Dallas 40 Minnesota 3
Kansas City 30 L.A. Chargers 27
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.