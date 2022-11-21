Sunday's Scoreboard

CFL

Grey Cup Game

Toronto 24 Winnipeg 23

---

NHL

Columbus 5 Florida 3

Pittsburgh 5 Chicago 3

---

AHL

Bridgeport 3 Providence 2 (OT)

Springfield 6 Lehigh Valley 4

Abbotsford 3 Toronto 2

Iowa 5 Chicago 1

Hartford 4 Hershey 2

Ontario 3 Henderson 2

San Jose 6 Tucson 0

---

NBA

Phoenix 116 New York 95

Washington 106 Charlotte 102

Sacramento 137 Detroit 129

Golden State 127 Houston 120

Brooklyn 127 Memphis 115

Cleveland 113 Miami 87

Denver 98 Dallas 97

L.A. Lakers 123 San Antonio 92

---

NFL

Baltimore 13 Carolina 3

Atlanta 27 Chicago 24

Buffalo 31 Cleveland 23, at Detroit, MI.

Detroit 31 N.Y. Giants 18

New Orleans 27 L.A. Rams 20

New England 10 N.Y. Jets 3

Philadelphia 17 Indianapolis 16

Washington 23 Houston 10

Las Vegas 22 Denver 16 (OT)

Cincinnati 37 Pittsburgh 30

Dallas 40 Minnesota 3

Kansas City 30 L.A. Chargers 27

---

