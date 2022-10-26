Tuesday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Minnesota 3 Montreal 1

Calgary 4 Pittsburgh 1

Arizona 6 Columbus 3

Boston 3 Dallas 1

New Jersey 6 Detroit 2

Colorado 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (SO)

Chicago 4 Florida 2

Seattle 5 Buffalo 1

Los Angeles 4 Tampa Bay 2

Vegas 4 San Jose 2

---

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Chicago 1 Texas 0

---

NBA

Washington 119 Detroit 98

New Orleans 113 Dallas 111

Oklahoma City 108 L.A. Clippers 94

Phoenix 134 Golden State 105

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.