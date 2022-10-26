Tuesday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Minnesota 3 Montreal 1
Calgary 4 Pittsburgh 1
Arizona 6 Columbus 3
Boston 3 Dallas 1
New Jersey 6 Detroit 2
Colorado 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (SO)
Chicago 4 Florida 2
Seattle 5 Buffalo 1
Los Angeles 4 Tampa Bay 2
Vegas 4 San Jose 2
---
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
Chicago 1 Texas 0
---
NBA
Washington 119 Detroit 98
New Orleans 113 Dallas 111
Oklahoma City 108 L.A. Clippers 94
Phoenix 134 Golden State 105
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2022.
