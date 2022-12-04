Saturday's Scoreboard
World Cup
Round of 16
Netherlands 3 United States 1
Argentina 2 Australia 1
—
NHL
Minnesota 5 Anaheim 4 (SO)
Edmonton 5 Montreal 3
Ottawa 5 San Jose 2
Tampa Bay 4 Toronto 3 (OT)
Boston 5 Colorado 1
New Jersey 3 Philadelphia 2
Pittsburgh 6 St. Louis 2
Vegas 4 Detroit 1
Chicago 5 N.Y. Rangers 2
Vancouver 3 Arizona 2 (OT)
Calgary 5 Washington 2
Florida 5 Seattle 1
Carolina 4 Los Angeles 2
—
AHL
Manitoba 3 Milwaukee 2
Syracuse 3 Toronto 1
Charlotte 6 Lehigh Valley 4
Bridgeport 5 WB/Scranton 1
Chicago 4 Iowa 0
Cleveland 4 Rochester 3
Rockford 3 Hartford 2
Texas 6 Grand Rapids 3
Utica 7 Belleville 3
Providence 2 Springfield 1
San Jose 4 Tucson 2
Calgary 6 San Diego 0
Abbotsford 7 Laval 5
Coachella Valley 3 Henderson 2 (SO)
Colorado 5 Bakersfield 4
---
NBA
Dallas 121 New York 100
Sacramento 123 L.A. Clippers 96
Milwaukee 105 Charlotte 96
Toronto 121 Orlando 108
Oklahoma City 135 Minnesota 128
Golden State 120 Houston 101
Portland 116 Utah 111
—
