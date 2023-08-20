Saturday's scoreboard
FIFA Women's World Cup
Third-Place Game
Sweden 2 Australia 0
---
CFL
Montreal 25 Ottawa 24
---
MLB
Interleague
Toronto 4 Cincinnati 3
Chicago Cubs 6 Kansas City 4
Milwaukee 6 Texas 1
Pittsburgh 7 Minnesota 4
Colorado 11 Chicago White Sox 5
American League
Seattle 10 Houston 3
Boston 8 N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore 7 Oakland 2 (10 innings)
Detroit 4 Cleveland 3
L.A. Angels 7 Tampa Bay 6, 1st game
Tampa Bay 18 L.A. Angels 4, 2nd game
National League
Philadelphia 12 Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 13 St. Louis 2
Atlanta 6 San Francisco 5
Arizona 8 San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 3 Miami 1, game 1
L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 1, game 2
---
NFL
Pre-Season
Jacksonville 25 Detroit 7
Miami 28 Houston 3
Pittsburgh 27 Buffalo 15
Indianapolis 24 Chicago 17
Tampa Bay 13 New York Jets 6
Kansas City 38 Arizona 10
New England 21 Green Bay 17
Tennessee 24 Minnesota 16
San Francisco 21 Denver 20
Las Vegas 34 L.A. Rams 17
Seattle 22 Dallas 14
---
MLS/Liga MX Leagues Cup
Final
Miami 1 Nashville 1
(Miami wins 10-9 on penalties)
Third-Place Game
Philadelphia 3 Monterrey 0
---
