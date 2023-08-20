Saturday's scoreboard

FIFA Women's World Cup

Third-Place Game

Sweden 2 Australia 0

---

CFL

Montreal 25 Ottawa 24

---

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 4 Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs 6 Kansas City 4

Milwaukee 6 Texas 1

Pittsburgh 7 Minnesota 4

Colorado 11 Chicago White Sox 5

American League

Seattle 10 Houston 3

Boston 8 N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 7 Oakland 2 (10 innings)

Detroit 4 Cleveland 3

L.A. Angels 7 Tampa Bay 6, 1st game

Tampa Bay 18 L.A. Angels 4, 2nd game

National League

Philadelphia 12 Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 13 St. Louis 2

Atlanta 6 San Francisco 5

Arizona 8 San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 3 Miami 1, game 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 1, game 2

---

NFL

Pre-Season

Jacksonville 25 Detroit 7

Miami 28 Houston 3

Pittsburgh 27 Buffalo 15

Indianapolis 24 Chicago 17

Tampa Bay 13 New York Jets 6

Kansas City 38 Arizona 10

New England 21 Green Bay 17

Tennessee 24 Minnesota 16

San Francisco 21 Denver 20

Las Vegas 34 L.A. Rams 17

Seattle 22 Dallas 14

---

MLS/Liga MX Leagues Cup

Final

Miami 1 Nashville 1

(Miami wins 10-9 on penalties)

Third-Place Game

Philadelphia 3 Monterrey 0

---

