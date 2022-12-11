Saturday's Scoreboard
World Cup
Quarterfinals
At Al Thumama, Qatar
Morocco 1 Portugal 0
At Al Khor, Qatar
France 2 England 1
---
NHL
Ottawa 3 Nashville 2
Dallas 3 Detroit 2 (OT)
Tampa Bay 4 Florida 1
Pittsburgh 3 Buffalo 1
Toronto 5 Calgary 4 (OT)
Los Angeles 4 Montreal 2
Carolina 3 N.Y. Islanders 0
Minnesota 3 Vancouver 0
—
AHL
Laval 7 Belleville 4
Rochester 4 Toronto 3 (SO)
Hershey 3 Cleveland 2
Hartford 4 Grand Rapids 0
Providence 3 Bridgeport 2
Syracuse 5 Utica 1
Lehigh Valley 6 Charlotte 1
Springfield 2 Milwaukee 0
Texas 6 Chicago 1
Iowa 3 Rockford 2 (OT)
Ontario 3 Tucson 2 (OT)
Henderson 3 Colorado 2
Bakersfield 5 Coachella Valley 4 (OT)
Manitoba 2 Abbotsford 1
—
NBA
San Antonio 115 Miami 111
Brooklyn 136 Indiana 133
L.A. Clippers 114 Washington 107
Cleveland 110 Oklahoma City 102
Chicago 144 Dallas 115
Golden State 123 Boston 107
Denver 115 Utah 110
Portland 124 Minnesota 118
—
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.