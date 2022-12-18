Saturday's Scoreboard
NHL
Ottawa 6 Detroit 3
Boston 4 Columbus 2
Anaheim 4 Edmonton 3
Tampa Bay 5 Montreal 1
Washington 5 Toronto 2
Carolina 5 Dallas 4 (OT)
N.Y. Rangers 6 Philadelphia 3
Florida 4 New Jersey 2
Buffalo 5 Arizona 2
Colorado 3 Nashville 1
Winnipeg 5 Vancouver 1
N.Y. Islanders 5 Vegas 2
Los Angeles 3 San Jose 2 (SO)
---
AHL
Cleveland 7 Laval 4
Manitoba 6 Belleville 2
Henderson 3 Abbotsford 0
Toronto 6 Milwaukee 5
Rochester 4 Charlotte 2
Hershey 2 WB/Scranton 1
Syracuse 4 Bridgeport 3
Utica 7 Springfield 3
Texas 3 Iowa 1
Providence 2 Lehigh Valley 1 (OT)
Chicago 5 Grand Rapids 1
Rockford 3 Hartford 2
Ontario 2 Bakersfield 0
Colorado 5 San Jose 2
Tucson 9 San Diego 4
—
NBA
L.A. Clippers 102 Washington 93
Miami 111 San Antonio 101
Cleveland 100 Dallas 99 (OT)
Oklahoma City 115 Memphis 109
Portland 107 Houston 95
Milwaukee 123 Utah 97
Phoenix 118 New Orleans 114
---
NFL
Minnesota 39 Indianapolis 36 (OT)
Cleveland 13 Baltimore 3
Buffalo 32 Miami 29
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.