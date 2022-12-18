Saturday's Scoreboard

NHL

Ottawa 6 Detroit 3

Boston 4 Columbus 2

Anaheim 4 Edmonton 3

Tampa Bay 5 Montreal 1

Washington 5 Toronto 2

Carolina 5 Dallas 4 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 6 Philadelphia 3

Florida 4 New Jersey 2

Buffalo 5 Arizona 2

Colorado 3 Nashville 1

Winnipeg 5 Vancouver 1

N.Y. Islanders 5 Vegas 2

Los Angeles 3 San Jose 2 (SO)

AHL

Cleveland 7 Laval 4

Manitoba 6 Belleville 2

Henderson 3 Abbotsford 0

Toronto 6 Milwaukee 5

Rochester 4 Charlotte 2

Hershey 2 WB/Scranton 1

Syracuse 4 Bridgeport 3

Utica 7 Springfield 3

Texas 3 Iowa 1

Providence 2 Lehigh Valley 1 (OT)

Chicago 5 Grand Rapids 1

Rockford 3 Hartford 2

Ontario 2 Bakersfield 0

Colorado 5 San Jose 2

Tucson 9 San Diego 4

NBA

L.A. Clippers 102 Washington 93

Miami 111 San Antonio 101

Cleveland 100 Dallas 99 (OT)

Oklahoma City 115 Memphis 109

Portland 107 Houston 95

Milwaukee 123 Utah 97

Phoenix 118 New Orleans 114

NFL

Minnesota 39 Indianapolis 36 (OT)

Cleveland 13 Baltimore 3

Buffalo 32 Miami 29

