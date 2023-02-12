Saturday's Games

NHL

Winnipeg 4 Chicago 1

Columbus 4 Toronto 3

Detroit 5 Vancouver 2

Calgary 7 Buffalo 2

Edmonton 6 Ottawa 3

Montreal 4 N.Y. Islanders 3 (OT)

Washington 2 Boston 1

Tampa Bay 3 Dallas 1

Colorado 5 Florida 3

N.Y. Rangers 6 Carolina 2

Nashville 2 Philadelphia 1 (OT)

St. Louis 6 Arizona 5 (OT)

Minnesota 3 New Jersey 2 (SO)

Los Angeles 6 Pittsburgh 0

---

AHL

Toronto 4 Charlotte 3

Abbotsford 4 Tucson 1

Calgary 5 San Jose 4 (SO)

Laval 6 Utica 2

Manitoba 5 Grand Rapids 1

Cleveland 3 Belleville 2

Ontario 3 Henderson 2 (SO)

Providence 3 WB/Scranton 1

Chicago 6 Iowa 5

Hershey 2 Hartford 1

Rochester 4 Syracuse 1

Lehigh Valley 3 Bridgeport 0

Milwaukee 4 Rockford 3 (SO)

Texas 5 Colorado 1

Bakersfield 6 San Diego 1

---

NBA

Philadelphia 101 Brooklyn 98

Denver 119 Charlotte 105

Washington 127 Indiana 113

Miami 107 Orlando 103 (OT)

Atlanta 125 San Antonio 106

New York 126 Utah 120

Cleveland 97 Chicago 89

L.A. Lakers 109 Golden State 103

Sacramento 133 Dallas 128 (OT)

---

NLL

Fort Worth 14 Vancouver 13

Calgary 13 Colorado 9

Rochester 16 Halifax 14

New York 14 Albany 12

---

