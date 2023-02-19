Saturday's Scoreboard

NHL

Toronto 5 Montreal 1

Calgary 3 New York 2 (OT)

Vancouver 6 Philadelphia 2

Vegas 5 Tampa Bay 4

Los Angeles 6 Arizona 5 (SO)

Colorado 4 St. Louis 1

Nashville 7 Florida 3

Boston 6 N.Y. Islanders 2

New Jersey 5 Pittsburgh 2

Columbus 4 Dallas 1

Carolina 4 Washington 1

Buffalo 4 San Jose 2

Seattle 4 Detroit 2

---

AHL

San Jose 4 Abbotsford 3

Toronto 5 Rochester 1

Belleville 5 Laval 4 (OT)

Ontario 4 San Diego 3

Hershey 6 Charlotte 3

Hartford 3 Providence 2 (OT)

Bridgeport 5 Springfield 4 (OT)

Syracuse 8 Utica 5

Milwaukee 2 Texas 1

Lehigh Valley 4 WB/Scranton 3 (SO)

Chicago 4 Cleveland 3

Bakersfield 3 Coachella Valley 2

Tucson 3 Henderson 2

---

NLL

Toronto 16 Georgia 7

Las Vegas 12 Albany 10

Buffalo 13 Philadelphia 12 (OT)

Panther City 13 Colorado 7

---

