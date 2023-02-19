Saturday's Scoreboard
NHL
Toronto 5 Montreal 1
Calgary 3 New York 2 (OT)
Vancouver 6 Philadelphia 2
Vegas 5 Tampa Bay 4
Los Angeles 6 Arizona 5 (SO)
Colorado 4 St. Louis 1
Nashville 7 Florida 3
Boston 6 N.Y. Islanders 2
New Jersey 5 Pittsburgh 2
Columbus 4 Dallas 1
Carolina 4 Washington 1
Buffalo 4 San Jose 2
Seattle 4 Detroit 2
---
AHL
San Jose 4 Abbotsford 3
Toronto 5 Rochester 1
Belleville 5 Laval 4 (OT)
Ontario 4 San Diego 3
Hershey 6 Charlotte 3
Hartford 3 Providence 2 (OT)
Bridgeport 5 Springfield 4 (OT)
Syracuse 8 Utica 5
Milwaukee 2 Texas 1
Lehigh Valley 4 WB/Scranton 3 (SO)
Chicago 4 Cleveland 3
Bakersfield 3 Coachella Valley 2
Tucson 3 Henderson 2
---
NLL
Toronto 16 Georgia 7
Las Vegas 12 Albany 10
Buffalo 13 Philadelphia 12 (OT)
Panther City 13 Colorado 7
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.