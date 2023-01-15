Saturday's Games

NHL

Edmonton 4 Vegas 3

Boston 4 Toronto 3

Colorado 7 Ottawa 0

Calgary 6 Dallas 5

N.Y. Islanders 2 Montreal 1

Florida 4 Vancouver 3

Seattle 8 Chicago 5

New Jersey 5 Los Angeles 2

Philadelphia 3 Washington 1

Carolina 2 Pittsburgh 1

Columbus 4 Detroit 3

Minnesota 2 Arizona 1

Buffalo 5 Nashville 3

Tampa Bay 4 St. Louis 2

---

AHL

Abbotsford 5 San Jose 1

Toronto 7 Rochester 5

Henderson 4 Calgary 2

Manitoba 4 Belleville 2

Laval 6 Cleveland 2

Ontario 5 San Diego 2

Charlotte 3 WB/Scranton 1

Tucson 4 Bakersfield 3 (SO)

Grand Rapids 1 Chicago 0

Hershey 6 Springfield 2

Utica 5 Bridgeport 1

Syracuse 5 Lehigh Valley 2

Hartford 3 Providence 1

Texas 5 Milwaukee 4

Colorado 3 Rockford 1

---

NFL

Wild-card playoffs

San Francisco 41 Seattle 23

Jacksonville 31 L.A. Chargers 30

---

NBA

Atlanta 114 Toronto 103

Portland 136 Dallas 119

Miami 111 Milwaukee 95

Boston 122 Charlotte 106

Memphis 130 Indiana 112

Minnesota 110 Cleveland 102

Philadelphia 118 Utah 117

---

NATIONAL LACROSSE LEAGUE

Toronto 17 Halifax 8

Panther City 12 Philadelphia 10

Buffalo 11 Georgia 9

Calgary 14 San Diego 10

Vancouver 19 Las Vegas 16

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.