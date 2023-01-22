Saturday's Scoreboard
NFL Playoffs
Divisional Round
Kansas City 27 Jacksonville 20
Philadelphia 38 New York Giants 7
---
NHL
Edmonton 4 Vancouver 2
Calgary 6 Tampa Bay 3
Montreal 3 Toronto 2 (OT)
Winnipeg 5 Ottawa 1
Buffalo 6 Anaheim 3
Philadelphia 2 Detroit 1
Columbus 5 San Jose 3
Florida 5 Minnesota 3
Carolina 5 N.Y. Islanders 2
Dallas 4 Arizona 0
Chicago 5 Louis 3
Nashville 5 Los Angeles 3
Colorado 2 Seattle 1 (SO)
Vegas 6 Washington 2
---
AHL
Calgary 5 Abbotsford 3
Toronto 4 Laval 3 (SO)
Manitoba 5 Texas 4 (OT)
Coachella Valley 5 Ontario 4 (OT)
Charlotte 9 Cleveland 0
Hartford 4 Rochester 1
Milwaukee 4 Iowa 3 (SO)
Springfield 3 Grand Rapids 2 (OT)
Utica 3 Syracuse 2 (OT)
WB/Scranton 3 Bridgeport 2
Hershey 4 Belleville 2
Chicago 6 Rockford 2
Bakersfield 3 Tucson 2
Colorado 5 Henderson 4
---
NBA
Boston 106 Toronto 104
Washington 138 Orlando 118
Charlotte 122 Atlanta 118
Cleveland 114 Milwaukee 102
Minnesota 113 Houston 104
Phoenix 112 Indiana 107
Philadelphia 129 Sacramento 127
---
NLL
Toronto 14 Philadelphia 5
New York 16 Albany 10
---
