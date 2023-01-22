Saturday's Scoreboard

NFL Playoffs

Divisional Round

Kansas City 27 Jacksonville 20

Philadelphia 38 New York Giants 7

---

NHL

Edmonton 4 Vancouver 2

Calgary 6 Tampa Bay 3

Montreal 3 Toronto 2 (OT)

Winnipeg 5 Ottawa 1

Buffalo 6 Anaheim 3

Philadelphia 2 Detroit 1

Columbus 5 San Jose 3

Florida 5 Minnesota 3

Carolina 5 N.Y. Islanders 2

Dallas 4 Arizona 0

Chicago 5 Louis 3

Nashville 5 Los Angeles 3

Colorado 2 Seattle 1 (SO)

Vegas 6 Washington 2

---

AHL

Calgary 5 Abbotsford 3

Toronto 4 Laval 3 (SO)

Manitoba 5 Texas 4 (OT)

Coachella Valley 5 Ontario 4 (OT)

Charlotte 9 Cleveland 0

Hartford 4 Rochester 1

Milwaukee 4 Iowa 3 (SO)

Springfield 3 Grand Rapids 2 (OT)

Utica 3 Syracuse 2 (OT)

WB/Scranton 3 Bridgeport 2

Hershey 4 Belleville 2

Chicago 6 Rockford 2

Bakersfield 3 Tucson 2

Colorado 5 Henderson 4

---

NBA

Boston 106 Toronto 104

Washington 138 Orlando 118

Charlotte 122 Atlanta 118

Cleveland 114 Milwaukee 102

Minnesota 113 Houston 104

Phoenix 112 Indiana 107

Philadelphia 129 Sacramento 127

---

NLL

Toronto 14 Philadelphia 5

New York 16 Albany 10

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

