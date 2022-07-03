SATURDAY'S GAMES

CFL

Saskatchewan 41 Montreal 20

---

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 6 Toronto 2, first game

Tampa Bay 11 Toronto 5, second game

Minnesota 4, Baltimore 3

Detroit 4 Kansas City 3

Houston 9 L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 2 Oakland 1

N.Y. Yankees 13 Cleveland 4, first game

N.Y. Yankees 6 Cleveland 1, second game

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami 5 Washington 3

Pittsburgh 7 Milwaukee 4

St. Louis 7 Philadelphia 6

Atlanta 4 Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 7 San Diego 2

Colorado 11 Arizona 7

INTERLEAGUE

Chicago White Sox 5 San Francisco 3

Texas 7 N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 3 Boston 1

---

MLS

Seattle 2 Toronto FC 0

Vancouver 1 Los Angeles FC 0

---

