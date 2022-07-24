Saturday's Scoreboard
MLB
American League
Cleveland 7 Chicago White Sox 4 (First game)
Chicago White Sox 5 Cleveland 4 (Second game)
Houston 3 Seattle 1
Toronto 4 Boston 1
Minnesota 8 Detroit 4
Baltimore 6 N.Y. Yankees 3
Kansas City 6 Tampa Bay 3
Atlanta 7 L.A. Angels 2
Oakland 3 Texas 1
National League
Chicago Cubs 6 Philadelphia 2 (10 innings)
St. Louis 6 Cincinnati 3
Pittsburgh 1 Miami 0
Milwaukee 9 Colorado 4
San Diego 2 N.Y. Mets 1
L.A. Dodgers 4 San Francisco 2
Arizona 7 Washington 2
---
Major League Soccer
New York City FC 2 Miami 0
Toronto FC 4 Charlotte FC 0
New England 0 Columbus 0
Philadelphia 1 Orlando City 0
CF Montreal 2 D.C. United 1
Minnesota 2 Houston 1
Los Angeles FC 2 Sporting Kansas City 0
Nashville 1 Cincinnati 1
FC Dallas 1 Real Salt Lake 0
Seattle 2 Colorado 1
Chicago 3 Vancouver 1
Portland 2 San Jose 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2022.
