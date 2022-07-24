Saturday's Scoreboard

MLB

American League

Cleveland 7 Chicago White Sox 4 (First game)

Chicago White Sox 5 Cleveland 4 (Second game)

Houston 3 Seattle 1

Toronto 4 Boston 1

Minnesota 8 Detroit 4

Baltimore 6 N.Y. Yankees 3

Kansas City 6 Tampa Bay 3

Atlanta 7 L.A. Angels 2

Oakland 3 Texas 1

National League

Chicago Cubs 6 Philadelphia 2 (10 innings)

St. Louis 6 Cincinnati 3

Pittsburgh 1 Miami 0

Milwaukee 9 Colorado 4

San Diego 2 N.Y. Mets 1

L.A. Dodgers 4 San Francisco 2

Arizona 7 Washington 2

---

Major League Soccer

New York City FC 2 Miami 0

Toronto FC 4 Charlotte FC 0

New England 0 Columbus 0

Philadelphia 1 Orlando City 0

CF Montreal 2 D.C. United 1

Minnesota 2 Houston 1

Los Angeles FC 2 Sporting Kansas City 0

Nashville 1 Cincinnati 1

FC Dallas 1 Real Salt Lake 0

Seattle 2 Colorado 1

Chicago 3 Vancouver 1

Portland 2 San Jose 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2022.

