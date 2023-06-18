Saturday's Scoreboard

CFL

B.C. 22 Edmonton 0

---

AHL

Calder Cup Final

Hershey 1 Coachella Valley 0 (OT)

(Hershey lead best-of-seven series 3-2)

---

MLB

American League

Texas 4 Toronto 2

Minnesota 2 Detroit 0

Chicago White Sox 4 Seattle 3 (11 innings)

Kansas City 10 L.A. Angels 9

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.

National League

Miami 5 Washington 2

Atlanta 10 Colorado 2

Milwaukee 5 Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 5 N.Y. Mets 3

San Francisco 15 L.A. Dodgers 0

Interleague

Chicago Cubs 3 Baltimore 2

Philadelphia 3 Oakland 2 (12 innings)

Cincinnati 10 Houston 3

San Diego 2 Tampa Bay 0

Arizona 6 Cleveland 3

---

Major League Soccer

Columbus 1 New York City FC 1

Real Salt Lake 2 D.C. United 1

New England 3 Orlando City 1

Los Angeles FC 2 Sporting Kansas City 1

Nashville 3 St. Louis City 1

Portland 0 San Jose 0

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you