Saturday's Scoreboard
CFL
Saskatchewan 29 Calgary 26 (OT)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 7 Oakland 3
Baltimore 6 Seattle 4 (10 innings)
N.Y. Yankees 1 Texas 0
Chicago White Sox 5 Boston 4
Kansas City 9 Tampa Bay 4
Detroit 3 Minnesota 2
National League
Chicago Cubs 9 St. Louis 1
San Francisco 7 Arizona 6
N.Y. Mets 4 Philadelphia 2
Atlanta 7 Cincinnati 6
Miami 4 Pittsburgh 3 (11 innings)
Washington 2 San Diego 0
Interleague
L.A. Angels 25 Colorado 1
Cleveland 4 Milwaukee 2
L.A. Dodgers 8 Houston 7
---
MLS
Vancouver 3 Los Angeles FC 2
CF Montréal 0 Charlotte FC 0
New England 2 Toronto FC 1
Columbus 2 Nashville 0
D.C. United 3 Cincinnati 0
N.Y. Red Bulls 4 Atlanta 0
Philadelphia 4 Miami 1
Austin 3 Houston 0
Chicago 1 Sporting Kansas City 0
L.A. Galaxy 0 Colorado 0
Minnesota 2 Real Salt Lake 2
New York City FC 1 Portland 1
St. Louis City 2 San Jose 1
Orlando City 0 Seattle 0
---
