Saturday's Scoreboard

CFL

Saskatchewan 29 Calgary 26 (OT)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 7 Oakland 3

Baltimore 6 Seattle 4 (10 innings)

N.Y. Yankees 1 Texas 0

Chicago White Sox 5 Boston 4

Kansas City 9 Tampa Bay 4

Detroit 3 Minnesota 2

National League

Chicago Cubs 9 St. Louis 1

San Francisco 7 Arizona 6

N.Y. Mets 4 Philadelphia 2

Atlanta 7 Cincinnati 6

Miami 4 Pittsburgh 3 (11 innings)

Washington 2 San Diego 0

Interleague

L.A. Angels 25 Colorado 1

Cleveland 4 Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 8 Houston 7

---

MLS

Vancouver 3 Los Angeles FC 2

CF Montréal 0 Charlotte FC 0

New England 2 Toronto FC 1

Columbus 2 Nashville 0

D.C. United 3 Cincinnati 0

N.Y. Red Bulls 4 Atlanta 0

Philadelphia 4 Miami 1

Austin 3 Houston 0

Chicago 1 Sporting Kansas City 0

L.A. Galaxy 0 Colorado 0

Minnesota 2 Real Salt Lake 2

New York City FC 1 Portland 1

St. Louis City 2 San Jose 1

Orlando City 0 Seattle 0

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

