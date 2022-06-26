Saturday's Games
(All times Eastern)
CFL
Calgary 30 Edmonton 23
B.C. 44 Toronto 3
---
MEMORIAL CUP
Round-Robin
(At Saint John, N.B.)
Saint John 5 Shawinigan 3
---
AHL
Calder Cup Final
Best-of-Seven Series
Chicago 3 Springfield 0
(Chicago wins series 4-1)
---
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Houston 3 N.Y. Yankees 0
Baltimore 6 Chicago White Sox 2
Oakland 9 Kansas City 7
Boston 4 Cleveland 2
Seattle 5 L.A. Angels 3
NATIONAL LEAGUE
St. Louis 5 Chicago Cubs 3
N.Y. Mets 5 Miami 3
San Francisco 9 Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 5 L.A. Dodgers 3
Philadelphia 4 San Diego 2
INTERLEAGUE
Tampa Bay 6 Pittsburgh 5
Texas 3 Washington 2
Milwaukee 5 Toronto 4
Minnesota 6 Colorado 0
Detroit 6 Arizona 3
---
MLS
Seattle 3 Sporting Kansas City 0
Nashville 3 D.C. United 1
Montreal 2 Charlotte FC 1
Toronto 2 Atlanta 1
Houston 2 Chicago 0
Miami 2 Minnesota 1
FC Dallas 2 Austin FC 2
Columbus 0 Real Salt Lake 0
Portland 3 Colorado 0
LA Galaxy at San Jose ppd.
