Saturday's Games

(All times Eastern)

CFL

Calgary 30 Edmonton 23

B.C. 44 Toronto 3

---

MEMORIAL CUP

Round-Robin

(At Saint John, N.B.)

Saint John 5 Shawinigan 3

---

AHL

Calder Cup Final

Best-of-Seven Series

Chicago 3 Springfield 0

(Chicago wins series 4-1)

---

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston 3 N.Y. Yankees 0

Baltimore 6 Chicago White Sox 2

Oakland 9 Kansas City 7

Boston 4 Cleveland 2

Seattle 5 L.A. Angels 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis 5 Chicago Cubs 3

N.Y. Mets 5 Miami 3

San Francisco 9 Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 5 L.A. Dodgers 3

Philadelphia 4 San Diego 2

INTERLEAGUE

Tampa Bay 6 Pittsburgh 5

Texas 3 Washington 2

Milwaukee 5 Toronto 4

Minnesota 6 Colorado 0

Detroit 6 Arizona 3

---

MLS

Seattle 3 Sporting Kansas City 0

Nashville 3 D.C. United 1

Montreal 2 Charlotte FC 1

Toronto 2 Atlanta 1

Houston 2 Chicago 0

Miami 2 Minnesota 1

FC Dallas 2 Austin FC 2

Columbus 0 Real Salt Lake 0

Portland 3 Colorado 0

LA Galaxy at San Jose ppd.

