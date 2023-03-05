Saturday's Games
NHL
Minnesota 3 Calgary 0
Vancouver 4 Toronto 1
Winnipeg 7 Edmonton 5
Ottawa 5 Columbus 2
N.Y. Islanders 4 Detroit 1
Buffalo 5 Tampa Bay 3
Boston 4 N.Y. Rangers 2
Dallas 7 Colorado 3
Florida 4 Pittsburgh 1
Washington 8 San Jose 3
Nashville 3 Chicago 1
Los Angeles 4 St. Louis 2
---
AHL
Lehigh Valley 4 Toronto 3
Calgary 6 Colorado 5 (SO)
Belleville 3 Rochester 2
Rockford 2 Laval 1 (SO)
Henderson 3 Abbotsford 2 (SO)
Cleveland 3 WB/Scranton 2 (OT)
Hartford 9 Bridgeport 0
Iowa 4 Grand Rapids 3 (OT)
Providence 1 Hershey 0
Springfield 4 Charlotte 1
Milwaukee 3 Texas 2
Coachella Valley 5 San Jose 4
San Diego 2 Tucson 1 (OT)
---
NBA
Toronto 116 Washington 109 (OT)
Cleveland 114 Detroit 90
Miami 117 Atlanta 109
Houston 122 at San Antonio 110
Philadelphia 133 Milwaukee 130
Minnesota 138 Sacramento 134
---
MLS
San Jose 2 Vancouver 1
Toronto FC 1 Atlanta 1
Austin FC 1 CF Montreal 0
Seattle 2 Real Salt Lake 0
Los Angeles FC 3 Portland 2
Columbus 2 D.C. United 0
Miami 2 Philadelphia 0
New England 3 Houston 0
Nashville 0 N.Y. Red Bulls 0
Cincinnati 0 Orlando City 0
New York City FC 1 Chicago 1
FC Dallas 3 LA Galaxy 1
St. Louis City 3 Charlotte 1
Sporting Kansas City 0 Colorado 0
---
MLB
Spring Training
Toronto 18 Detroit 5
Boston 4 Houston 4
St. Louis 9. Washington 6
Philadelphia 4 Pittsburgh 3
Atlanta (ss) 3 Baltimore 2
Atlanta (ss) 7 Minnesota 5
Tampa Bay 14 N.Y. Yankees 10
N.Y. Mets 15 Miami 4
Chicago Cubs 2 L.A. Angels 0
Arizona (ss) 9 San Francisco (ss) 5
Cleveland 4 Oakland (ss) 4
Kansas City (ss) 12 Cincinnati (ss) 6
Chicago White Sox 5 Texas 4
Colorado 7 Seattle 1
San Diego 5 Arizona (ss) 4
Milwaukee 14 San Francisco (ss) 2
Cincinnati (ss) 10 Oakland (ss) 9
L.A. Dodgers 7 Kansas City (ss) 6
(ss) -- Split squad
---
NLL
Philadelphia 19 New York 12
San Diego 15 Las Vegas 12
Toronto 9 Rochester 8
Georgia 9 Albany 8
Panther City 16 Saskatchewan 10
———
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sunday, March 4, 2023.
