Saturday's Games

NHL

Minnesota 3 Calgary 0

Vancouver 4 Toronto 1

Winnipeg 7 Edmonton 5

Ottawa 5 Columbus 2

N.Y. Islanders 4 Detroit 1

Buffalo 5 Tampa Bay 3

Boston 4 N.Y. Rangers 2

Dallas 7 Colorado 3

Florida 4 Pittsburgh 1

Washington 8 San Jose 3

Nashville 3 Chicago 1

Los Angeles 4 St. Louis 2

---

AHL

Lehigh Valley 4 Toronto 3

Calgary 6 Colorado 5 (SO)

Belleville 3 Rochester 2

Rockford 2 Laval 1 (SO)

Henderson 3 Abbotsford 2 (SO)

Cleveland 3 WB/Scranton 2 (OT)

Hartford 9 Bridgeport 0

Iowa 4 Grand Rapids 3 (OT)

Providence 1 Hershey 0

Springfield 4 Charlotte 1

Milwaukee 3 Texas 2

Coachella Valley 5 San Jose 4

San Diego 2 Tucson 1 (OT)

---

NBA

Toronto 116 Washington 109 (OT)

Cleveland 114 Detroit 90

Miami 117 Atlanta 109

Houston 122 at San Antonio 110

Philadelphia 133 Milwaukee 130

Minnesota 138 Sacramento 134

---

MLS

San Jose 2 Vancouver 1

Toronto FC 1 Atlanta 1

Austin FC 1 CF Montreal 0

Seattle 2 Real Salt Lake 0

Los Angeles FC 3 Portland 2

Columbus 2 D.C. United 0

Miami 2 Philadelphia 0

New England 3 Houston 0

Nashville 0 N.Y. Red Bulls 0

Cincinnati 0 Orlando City 0

New York City FC 1 Chicago 1

FC Dallas 3 LA Galaxy 1

St. Louis City 3 Charlotte 1

Sporting Kansas City 0 Colorado 0

---

MLB

Spring Training

Toronto 18 Detroit 5

Boston 4 Houston 4

St. Louis 9. Washington 6

Philadelphia 4 Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta (ss) 3 Baltimore 2

Atlanta (ss) 7 Minnesota 5

Tampa Bay 14 N.Y. Yankees 10

N.Y. Mets 15 Miami 4

Chicago Cubs 2 L.A. Angels 0

Arizona (ss) 9 San Francisco (ss) 5

Cleveland 4 Oakland (ss) 4

Kansas City (ss) 12 Cincinnati (ss) 6

Chicago White Sox 5 Texas 4

Colorado 7 Seattle 1

San Diego 5 Arizona (ss) 4

Milwaukee 14 San Francisco (ss) 2

Cincinnati (ss) 10 Oakland (ss) 9

L.A. Dodgers 7 Kansas City (ss) 6

(ss) -- Split squad

---

NLL

Philadelphia 19 New York 12

San Diego 15 Las Vegas 12

Toronto 9 Rochester 8

Georgia 9 Albany 8

Panther City 16 Saskatchewan 10

———

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sunday, March 4, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you