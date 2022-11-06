Saturday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
World Series
Houston 4 Philadelphia 1
(Houston wins best-of-seven series 4-2)
---
NHL
Toronto 2 Boston 1
Winnipeg 4 Chicago 0
Vegas 6 Montreal 4
Philadelphia 2 Ottawa 1
Dallas 6 Edmonton 2
New Jersey 4 Calgary 3 (OT)
Nashville 4 Vancouver 3 (SO)
Detroit 3 N.Y. Islanders 0
Colorado 5 Columbus 1
Arizona 3 Washington 2
Tampa Bay 5 Buffalo 3
Seattle 3 Pittsburgh 2
Anaheim 5 San Jose 4 (SO)
Los Angeles 5 Florida 4
---
AHL
Toronto 5 Belleville 2
Lehigh Valley 3 Laval 2 (OT)
Coachella Valley 3 Abbotsford 1
Colorado 7 Ontario 3
Syracuse 4 Charlotte 0
Hershey 2 WB/Scranton 1
Cleveland 4 Chicago 2
Bridgeport 5 Hartford 3
Utica 2 Rochester 1
Providence 3 Springfield 2
Rockford 4 Grand Rapids 1
Bakersfield 6 Henderson 3
Milwaukee 3 San Diego 1
---
NBA
Sacramento 126 Orlando 123
Boston 133 New York 118
Brooklyn 98 Charlotte 94
Atlanta 124 New Orleans 121
Minnesota 129 Houston 117
Milwaukee 108 Oklahoma City 94
Denver 126 San Antonio 101
Phoenix 102 Portland 82
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
MLS Cup Final
Los Angeles FC 3 Philadelphia 3
(L.A. wins 3-0 on penalties)
.
---
