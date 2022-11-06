Saturday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

World Series

Houston 4 Philadelphia 1

(Houston wins best-of-seven series 4-2)

---

NHL

Toronto 2 Boston 1

Winnipeg 4 Chicago 0

Vegas 6 Montreal 4

Philadelphia 2 Ottawa 1

Dallas 6 Edmonton 2

New Jersey 4 Calgary 3 (OT)

Nashville 4 Vancouver 3 (SO)

Detroit 3 N.Y. Islanders 0

Colorado 5 Columbus 1

Arizona 3 Washington 2

Tampa Bay 5 Buffalo 3

Seattle 3 Pittsburgh 2

Anaheim 5 San Jose 4 (SO)

Los Angeles 5 Florida 4

---

AHL

Toronto 5 Belleville 2

Lehigh Valley 3 Laval 2 (OT)

Coachella Valley 3 Abbotsford 1

Colorado 7 Ontario 3

Syracuse 4 Charlotte 0

Hershey 2 WB/Scranton 1

Cleveland 4 Chicago 2

Bridgeport 5 Hartford 3

Utica 2 Rochester 1

Providence 3 Springfield 2

Rockford 4 Grand Rapids 1

Bakersfield 6 Henderson 3

Milwaukee 3 San Diego 1

---

NBA

Sacramento 126 Orlando 123

Boston 133 New York 118

Brooklyn 98 Charlotte 94

Atlanta 124 New Orleans 121

Minnesota 129 Houston 117

Milwaukee 108 Oklahoma City 94

Denver 126 San Antonio 101

Phoenix 102 Portland 82

---

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

MLS Cup Final

Los Angeles FC 3 Philadelphia 3

(L.A. wins 3-0 on penalties)

.

---

