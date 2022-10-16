Saturday's Scoreboard

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Toronto 28 Edmonton 23

B.C. 40 Winnipeg 32

---

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

(Best-of-five series)

American League | Division Series

Houston 1 Seattle 0 (18 innings)

(Astros win series 3-0)

Cleveland 6 New York 5

(Cleveland leads series 2-1)

National League | Division Series

Philadelphia 8 Atlanta 3

(Phillies win series 3-1)

San Diego 5 Los Angeles 3

(Padres win series 3-1)

---

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Philadelphia 3 Vancouver 2

Toronto 3 Ottawa 2

Calgary 4 Edmonton 3

Washington 3 Montreal 1

Florida 4 Buffalo 3

Boston 6 Arizona 3

Detroit 5 New Jersey 2

Pittsburgh 6 Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Islanders 7 Anaheim 1

St. Louis 5 Columbus 2

Los Angeles 7 Minnesota 6

Dallas 5 Nashville 1

Chicago 5 San Jose 2

Vegas 5 Seattle 2

---

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Toronto 3 Rochester 1

Abbotsford 3 Bakersfield 2 (OT)

Belleville 6 Laval 3

Cleveland 5 Syracuse 4 (SO)

Rockford 5 Manitoba 4 (OT)

Charlotte 3 Hartford 1

Henderson 6 Tucson 2

Lehigh Valley 3 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2 (OT)

Grand Rapids 8 San Diego 5

Hershey 3 Utica 1

San Jose 3 Iowa 1

Bridgeport 3 Springfield 2

Milwaukee 5 Chicago 2

Texas 5 Colorado 1

---

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

MLS Cup playoffs

Cincinnati 2 New York Red Bulls 1

L.A. Galaxy 1 Nashville 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you