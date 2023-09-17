Saturday's Scoreboard
CFL
Hamilton 29 Winnipeg 23
B.C. 41 Ottawa 37
---
BASEBALL
American League
Toronto 4 Boston 3 (13 innings)
Cleveland 2 Texas 1
Baltimore 8 Tampa Bay 0
Kansas City 10 Houston 8
Chicago White Sox 7 Minnesota 6
Detroit 5 L.A. Angels 4 (10 innings)
National League
Arizona 7 Chicago Cubs 6 (13 innings)
Colorado 9 San Francisco 5, 1st game
Colorado 5 San Francisco 2, 2nd game
Miami 11 Atlanta 5
Cincinnati 3 N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 9 Washington 5
Philadelphia 6 St. Louis 1
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers 6 Seattle 2 (11 innings)
San Diego 5 Oakland 2
N.Y. Yankees 6 Pittsburgh 3
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Vancouver 2 Toronto 1
Montreal 0 Chicago 0
N.Y. Red Bulls 0 New York City 0
Atlanta 5 Miami 2
D.C. United 0 Charlotte 0
Orlando City 4 Columbus 3
Cincinnati 2 Philadelphia 2
Seattle 1 Dallas 1
Saint Louis 1 Houston 1
Sporting Kansas City 1 Minnesota 0
Colorado 2 New England 1
Los Angeles FC 4 L.A. Galaxy 2
San Jose 2 Real Salt Lake 1
---
