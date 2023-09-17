Saturday's Scoreboard

CFL

Hamilton 29 Winnipeg 23

B.C. 41 Ottawa 37

---

BASEBALL

American League

Toronto 4 Boston 3 (13 innings)

Cleveland 2 Texas 1

Baltimore 8 Tampa Bay 0

Kansas City 10 Houston 8

Chicago White Sox 7 Minnesota 6

Detroit 5 L.A. Angels 4 (10 innings)

National League

Arizona 7 Chicago Cubs 6 (13 innings)

Colorado 9 San Francisco 5, 1st game

Colorado 5 San Francisco 2, 2nd game

Miami 11 Atlanta 5

Cincinnati 3 N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 9 Washington 5

Philadelphia 6 St. Louis 1

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers 6 Seattle 2 (11 innings)

San Diego 5 Oakland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6 Pittsburgh 3

---

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Vancouver 2 Toronto 1

Montreal 0 Chicago 0

N.Y. Red Bulls 0 New York City 0

Atlanta 5 Miami 2

D.C. United 0 Charlotte 0

Orlando City 4 Columbus 3

Cincinnati 2 Philadelphia 2

Seattle 1 Dallas 1

Saint Louis 1 Houston 1

Sporting Kansas City 1 Minnesota 0

Colorado 2 New England 1

Los Angeles FC 4 L.A. Galaxy 2

San Jose 2 Real Salt Lake 1

---

