Saturday's Scoreboard
CFL
B.C. 34 Montreal 25
---
MLB
Interleague
Colorado 8 Toronto 7
Seattle 8 N.Y. Mets 7
Baltimore 7 Arizona 3
American League
Oakland 2 L.A. Angels 1
N.Y. Yankees 5 Houston 4
Minnesota 9 Texas 7 (10 innings)
Boston 9 Kansas City 5
Cleveland 7 Tampa Bay 6 (11 innings)
Detroit 10 Chicago White Sox 0
National League
Atlanta 4 L.A. Dodgers 2 (10 innings)
Miami 11 Washington 5
Cincinnati 2 Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 7 Philadelphia 5
Pittsburgh 7 St. Louis 6
San Diego 6 San Francisco 1
---
FIBA Basketball World Cup
Classification Round
At Jakarta, Indonesia
France 87 Cote d'Ivoire 77
Lebanon 81 Iran 73
At Manila, Philippines
South Sudan 101 Angola 78
Philippines 96 China 75
New Zealand 88 Egypt 86
Mexico 93 Jordan 80
At Okinawa, Japan
Finland 90 Venezuela 75
Japan 80 Campe Verde 71
---
MLS
Vancouver 1 New York City FC 1
Columbus 4 CF Montreal 2
Portland 2 Seattle 2
D.C. United 4 Chicago 0
Orlando City 1 Cincinnati 0
Austin FC 2 New England 2
Atlanta 2 FC Dallas 2
Sporting Kansas City 2 St. Louis City 1
Charlotte FC 1 Nashville 1
Real Salt Lake 2 Colorado 0
Houston 0 L.A. Galaxy 0
Minnesota 1 San Jose 1
---
