Saturday's Scoreboard

CFL

B.C. 34 Montreal 25

---

MLB

Interleague

Colorado 8 Toronto 7

Seattle 8 N.Y. Mets 7

Baltimore 7 Arizona 3

American League

Oakland 2 L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 5 Houston 4

Minnesota 9 Texas 7 (10 innings)

Boston 9 Kansas City 5

Cleveland 7 Tampa Bay 6 (11 innings)

Detroit 10 Chicago White Sox 0

National League

Atlanta 4 L.A. Dodgers 2 (10 innings)

Miami 11 Washington 5

Cincinnati 2 Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 7 Philadelphia 5

Pittsburgh 7 St. Louis 6

San Diego 6 San Francisco 1

---

FIBA Basketball World Cup

Classification Round

At Jakarta, Indonesia

France 87 Cote d'Ivoire 77

Lebanon 81 Iran 73

At Manila, Philippines

South Sudan 101 Angola 78

Philippines 96 China 75

New Zealand 88 Egypt 86

Mexico 93 Jordan 80

At Okinawa, Japan

Finland 90 Venezuela 75

Japan 80 Campe Verde 71

---

MLS

Vancouver 1 New York City FC 1

Columbus 4 CF Montreal 2

Portland 2 Seattle 2

D.C. United 4 Chicago 0

Orlando City 1 Cincinnati 0

Austin FC 2 New England 2

Atlanta 2 FC Dallas 2

Sporting Kansas City 2 St. Louis City 1

Charlotte FC 1 Nashville 1

Real Salt Lake 2 Colorado 0

Houston 0 L.A. Galaxy 0

Minnesota 1 San Jose 1

---

