Sunday's Scoreboard
NHL
Stanley Cup playoffs
Edmonton 5 Los Angeles 4 (OT)
(Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)
Carolina 5 N.Y. Islanders 2
(Carolina leads best-of-seven series 3-1)
Boston 6 Florida 2
(Boston leads best-of-seven series 3-1)
Dallas 3 Minnesota 2
(Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)
---
AHL
Calder Cup Playoffs
Coachella Valley 5 Tucson 1
(Coachella Valley wins best-of-three series 2-1)
---
NBA
Playoffs
New York 102 Cleveland 93
(New York leads best-of-seven series 3-1)
Golden State 126 Sacramento 125
(Best-of-seven series tied 2-2)
Boston 129 Atlanta 121
(Boston leads best-of-seven series 3-1)
Minnesota 114 Denver 108 (OT)
(Denver leads best-of-seven series 3-1)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 5 N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore 2 Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 4 Chicago White Sox 1
Texas 5 Oakland 2
L.A. Angels 4 Kansas City 3
National League
Philadelphia 9 Colorado 3
Pittsburgh 2 Cincinnati 0
L.A. Dodgers 7 Chicago Cubs 3
San Diego 7 Arizona 5
San Francisco 5 N.Y. Mets 4
Interleague
Houston 5 Atlanta 2
Cleveland 7 Miami 4
Boston 12 Milwaukee 5
Minnesota 3 Washington 1
St. Louis 7 Seattle 3
---
MLS
Atlanta 2 Chicago 1
---
NLL
Philadelphia 10 Albany 9 (OT)
---
