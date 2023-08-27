Sunday's Scoreboard

CFL

Edmonton 30 Ottawa 20

---

MLB

American League

Cleveland 10 Toronto 7 (11 innings)

Minnesota 7 Texas 6 (13 innings)

Seattle 3 Kansas City 2

Houston 17 Detroit 4

Tampa Bay 7 N.Y. Yankees 4

Chicago White Sox 6 Oakland 1

National League

Philadelphia 3 St. Louis 0

Miami 2 Washington 1

Milwaukee 10 San Diego 6

Arizona 5 Cincinnati 2

San Francisco 8 Atlanta 5

Interleague

N.Y. Mets 3 L.A. Angels 2

Colorado 4 Baltimore 3

L.A. Dodgers 7 Boston 4

---

FIBA Basketball World Cup

Group Stage

At Jakarta, Indonesia

Canada 128 Lebanon 73

Latvia 88 France 86

At Manila, Philippines

Dominican Republic 87 Italy 82

Angola 80 Philippines 70

Montenegro 89 Egypt 74

Lithuania 96 Mexico 66

At Okinawa, Japan

Germany 85 Australia 82

Japan 98 Finland 88

---

MLS

Seattle 1 Minnesota 1

---

NFL Pre-Season

Houston 17 New Orleans 13

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you