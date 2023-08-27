Sunday's Scoreboard
CFL
Edmonton 30 Ottawa 20
---
MLB
American League
Cleveland 10 Toronto 7 (11 innings)
Minnesota 7 Texas 6 (13 innings)
Seattle 3 Kansas City 2
Houston 17 Detroit 4
Tampa Bay 7 N.Y. Yankees 4
Chicago White Sox 6 Oakland 1
National League
Philadelphia 3 St. Louis 0
Miami 2 Washington 1
Milwaukee 10 San Diego 6
Arizona 5 Cincinnati 2
San Francisco 8 Atlanta 5
Interleague
N.Y. Mets 3 L.A. Angels 2
Colorado 4 Baltimore 3
L.A. Dodgers 7 Boston 4
---
FIBA Basketball World Cup
Group Stage
At Jakarta, Indonesia
Canada 128 Lebanon 73
Latvia 88 France 86
At Manila, Philippines
Dominican Republic 87 Italy 82
Angola 80 Philippines 70
Montenegro 89 Egypt 74
Lithuania 96 Mexico 66
At Okinawa, Japan
Germany 85 Australia 82
Japan 98 Finland 88
---
MLS
Seattle 1 Minnesota 1
---
NFL Pre-Season
Houston 17 New Orleans 13
---
