Sunday's Scoreboard

NHL

Colorado 3 St. Louis 2 (OT)

Columbus 6 Los Angeles 5 (OT)

Seattle 5 Florida 2

Arizona 5 Philadelphia 4 (OT)

Washington 5 Winnipeg 2

Boston 3 Vegas 1

AHL

Calgary 5 San Diego 2

Bridgeport 5 Providence 2

Cleveland 6 Hershey 5 (SO)

San Jose 3 Bakersfield 1

NBA

New Orleans 129 Phoenix 124 (OT)

Philadelphia 131 Charlotte 113

L.A. Lakers 124 Detroit 117

New York 112 Sacramento 99

Orlando 111 Toronto 99

Atlanta 123 Chicago 122 (OT)

Houston 97 Milwaukee 92

---

NFL

Baltimore 16 Pittsburgh 14

Cincinnati 23 Cleveland 10

Dallas 27 Houston 23

Jacksonville 36 Tennessee 22

Detroit 34 Minnesota 23

Buffalo 20 N.Y. Jets 12

Philadelphia 48 N.Y. Giants 22

Kansas City 34 Denver 28

Carolina 30 Seattle 24

San Francisco 35 Tampa Bay 7

L.A. Chargers 23 Miami 17

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.