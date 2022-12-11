Sunday's Scoreboard
NHL
Colorado 3 St. Louis 2 (OT)
Columbus 6 Los Angeles 5 (OT)
Seattle 5 Florida 2
Arizona 5 Philadelphia 4 (OT)
Washington 5 Winnipeg 2
Boston 3 Vegas 1
—
AHL
Calgary 5 San Diego 2
Bridgeport 5 Providence 2
Cleveland 6 Hershey 5 (SO)
San Jose 3 Bakersfield 1
—
NBA
New Orleans 129 Phoenix 124 (OT)
Philadelphia 131 Charlotte 113
L.A. Lakers 124 Detroit 117
New York 112 Sacramento 99
Orlando 111 Toronto 99
Atlanta 123 Chicago 122 (OT)
Houston 97 Milwaukee 92
---
NFL
Baltimore 16 Pittsburgh 14
Cincinnati 23 Cleveland 10
Dallas 27 Houston 23
Jacksonville 36 Tennessee 22
Detroit 34 Minnesota 23
Buffalo 20 N.Y. Jets 12
Philadelphia 48 N.Y. Giants 22
Kansas City 34 Denver 28
Carolina 30 Seattle 24
San Francisco 35 Tampa Bay 7
L.A. Chargers 23 Miami 17
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2022.
