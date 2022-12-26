Sunday's Scoreboard
NBA
Philadelphia 119 New York 112
Dallas 124 L.A. Lakers 115
Boston 139 Milwaukee 118
Golden State 123 Memphis 109
Denver 128 Phoenix 125 (OT)
---
NFL
Green Bay 26 Miami 20
Tampa Bay 19 Arizona 16 (OT)
L.A. Rams 51 Denver 14
---
Sunday's Scoreboard
NBA
Philadelphia 119 New York 112
Dallas 124 L.A. Lakers 115
Boston 139 Milwaukee 118
Golden State 123 Memphis 109
Denver 128 Phoenix 125 (OT)
---
NFL
Green Bay 26 Miami 20
Tampa Bay 19 Arizona 16 (OT)
L.A. Rams 51 Denver 14
---
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
The summer’s final Live on the Waterfront concert was held Wednesday evening at Prince Arthur’s Landing. The popular series in Thunder Bay has completed nine weekly shows that began on July 13. Wednesday’s concert was unique as it was held one hour later in the evening to mesh with the 10 p.…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.