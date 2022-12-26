Sunday's Scoreboard

NBA

Philadelphia 119 New York 112

Dallas 124 L.A. Lakers 115

Boston 139 Milwaukee 118

Golden State 123 Memphis 109

Denver 128 Phoenix 125 (OT)

---

NFL

Green Bay 26 Miami 20

Tampa Bay 19 Arizona 16 (OT)

L.A. Rams 51 Denver 14

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.