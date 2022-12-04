Sunday's Scoreboard
World Cup
Round of 16
France 3 Poland 1
England 3 Senegal 0
---
NHL
Winnipeg 5 Anaheim 2
Minnesota 6 Dallas 5 (SO)
Detroit 4 Columbus 2
Buffalo 6 San Jose 3
N.Y. Islanders 3 Chicago 0
---
AHL
Springfield 3 Bridgeport 1
WB/Scranton 7 Hershey 3
Providence 3 Hartford 1
Toronto 3 Belleville 1
Iowa 7 Chicago 0
San Jose 4 Tucson 3 (OT)
Abbotsford 6 Laval 3
Ontario 5 Bakersfield 2
---
NBA
New Orleans 121 Denver 106
Phoenix 133 San Antonio 95
Sacramento 110 Chicago 101
Memphis 122 Detroit 112
Boston 103 Brooklyn 92
L.A. Lakers 130 Washington 119
New York 92 Cleveland 81
Portland 116 Indiana 100
---
NFL
Philadelphia 35 Tennessee 10
Green Bay 28 Chicago 19
Detroit 40 Jacksonville 14
Cleveland 27 Houston 14
Minnesota 27 N.Y. Jets 22
Pittsburgh 19 Atlanta 16
Baltimore 10 Denver 9
Washington 20 N.Y. Giants 20 (OT)
San Francisco 33 Miami 17
Seattle 27 L.A. Rams 23
Las Vegas 27 L.A. Chargers 20
Cincinnati 27 Kansas City 24
Dallas 54 Indianapolis 19
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.