Sunday's Scoreboard

NFL

Super Bowl

At Glendale, Ariz.

Kansas City 38 Philadelphia 35

---

NHL

Montreal 6 Edmonton 2

Seattle 4 Philadelphia 3

San Jose 4 Washington 1

Vegas 7 Anaheim 2

---

NBA

Toronto 119 Detroit 118

Boston 119 Memphis 109

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

