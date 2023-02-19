Sunday's Games

NHL

Ottawa 7 St. Louis 2

New Jersey 4 Winnipeg 2

Colorado 6 Edmonton 5 (OT)

Chicago 5 Toronto 3

Minnesota 4 Nashville 3

Arizona 3 Columbus 2 (OT)

---

AHL

Calgary 5 Colorado 3

Grand Rapids 5 Manitoba 4 (SO)

Bakersfield 8 San Diego 4

Bridgeport 2 WB/Scranton 1

Springfield 3 Providence 2

Syracuse 3 Rochester 2 (OT)

Cleveland 3 Chicago 2

Charlotte 3 Hershey 2 (SO)

Rockford 5 Iowa 3

Texas 3 Milwaukee 2 (OT)

Hartford 6 Lehigh Valley 4

Tucson 3 Henderson 2

---

NBA

2023 All-Star Game

Team Giannis 184 Team LeBron 175

---

NLL

Halifax 13 New York 12

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you