Sunday's Scoreboard

NHL

Toronto 5 Seattle 1

N.Y. Islanders 4 Winnipeg 0

Buffalo 7 Washington 4

N.Y. Rangers 5 Los Angeles 2

Pittsburgh 7 Tampa Bay 3

Minnesota 3 Columbus 2 (OT)

Nashville 6 Arizona 2

---

AHL

Belleville 4 Hershey 2

Syracuse 1 Toronto 0

Henderson 2 Calgary 1

San Diego 2 Ontario 1

Springfield 5 Charlotte 2

Rochester 5 Providence 1

Chicago 2 Tucson 1

Lehigh Valley 4 Bridgeport 3

---

NBA

Cleveland 118 Toronto 93

Milwaukee 104 Phoenix 101

Atlanta 129 Brooklyn 127

L.A. Lakers 111 Dallas 108

Chicago 102 Washington 82

Sacramento 124 Oklahoma City 115

Golden State 109 Minnesota 104

Portland 131 Houston 114

Denver 134 L.A. Clippers 124 (OT)

---

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Seattle 4 Colorado 0

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you