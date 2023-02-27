Sunday's Scoreboard
NHL
Toronto 5 Seattle 1
N.Y. Islanders 4 Winnipeg 0
Buffalo 7 Washington 4
N.Y. Rangers 5 Los Angeles 2
Pittsburgh 7 Tampa Bay 3
Minnesota 3 Columbus 2 (OT)
Nashville 6 Arizona 2
---
AHL
Belleville 4 Hershey 2
Syracuse 1 Toronto 0
Henderson 2 Calgary 1
San Diego 2 Ontario 1
Springfield 5 Charlotte 2
Rochester 5 Providence 1
Chicago 2 Tucson 1
Lehigh Valley 4 Bridgeport 3
---
NBA
Cleveland 118 Toronto 93
Milwaukee 104 Phoenix 101
Atlanta 129 Brooklyn 127
L.A. Lakers 111 Dallas 108
Chicago 102 Washington 82
Sacramento 124 Oklahoma City 115
Golden State 109 Minnesota 104
Portland 131 Houston 114
Denver 134 L.A. Clippers 124 (OT)
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Seattle 4 Colorado 0
---
