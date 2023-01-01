Sunday's Games
NHL
Ottawa 3 Buffalo 1
Seattle 4 N.Y. Islanders 1
Carolina 5 New Jersey 4 (SO)
N.Y. Rangers 5 Florida 3
San Jose 5 Chicago 2
---
AHL
San Diego 3 Henderson 0
---
NBA
Denver 123 Boston 111
Memphis 118 Sacramento 108
Washington 118 Milwaukee 95
---
NFL
San Francisco 37 Las Vegas 34 (OT)
Pittsburgh 16 Baltimore 13
Seattle 23 N.Y. Jets 6
Green Bay 41 Minnesota 17
Atlanta 20 Arizona 19
Tampa Bay 30 Carolina 24
Detroit 41 Chicago 10
Cleveland 24 Washington 10
Kansas City 27 Denver 24
N.Y. Giants 38 Indianapolis 10
Jacksonville 31 Houston 3
New England 23 Miami 21
New Orleans 20 Philadelphia 10
L.A. Chargers 31 L.A. Rams 10
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2023.
