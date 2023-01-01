Sunday's Games

NHL

Ottawa 3 Buffalo 1

Seattle 4 N.Y. Islanders 1

Carolina 5 New Jersey 4 (SO)

N.Y. Rangers 5 Florida 3

San Jose 5 Chicago 2

---

AHL

San Diego 3 Henderson 0

---

NBA

Denver 123 Boston 111

Memphis 118 Sacramento 108

Washington 118 Milwaukee 95

---

NFL

San Francisco 37 Las Vegas 34 (OT)

Pittsburgh 16 Baltimore 13

Seattle 23 N.Y. Jets 6

Green Bay 41 Minnesota 17

Atlanta 20 Arizona 19

Tampa Bay 30 Carolina 24

Detroit 41 Chicago 10

Cleveland 24 Washington 10

Kansas City 27 Denver 24

N.Y. Giants 38 Indianapolis 10

Jacksonville 31 Houston 3

New England 23 Miami 21

New Orleans 20 Philadelphia 10

L.A. Chargers 31 L.A. Rams 10

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.