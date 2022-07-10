Sunday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore 9 L.A. Angels 5

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

INTERLEAGUE

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

