Sunday's Schedule
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 4 Kansas City 2
N.Y. Yankees 13 Boston 2
Tampa Bay 7 Baltimore 5
Chicago White Sox 11 Minnesota 0
Oakland 4 Houston 3
Seattle 6 Texas 2
Detroit at Cleveland (postponed)
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Washington 7 Atlanta 3
Philadelphia 4 Miami 0
Chicago Cubs 3 N.Y. Mets 2
Pittsburgh 8 Colorado 3
San Francisco 9 Milwaukee 5
Arizona 3 San Diego 1
Cincinnati at St. Louis (postponed)
---
MLS
Orlando City 1 Atlanta 1
New York City FC 1 New York Red Bulls 0
Columbus 2 Cincinnati 0
Los Angeles FC 2 Nashville 1
Real Salt Lake 3 Sporting Kansas City 0
Houston 2 San Jose 1
Vancouver 1 Portland 1
----
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sunday, July 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.