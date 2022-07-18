Sunday's Schedule

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto 4 Kansas City 2

N.Y. Yankees 13 Boston 2

Tampa Bay 7 Baltimore 5

Chicago White Sox 11 Minnesota 0

Oakland 4 Houston 3

Seattle 6 Texas 2

Detroit at Cleveland (postponed)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington 7 Atlanta 3

Philadelphia 4 Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 3 N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 8 Colorado 3

San Francisco 9 Milwaukee 5

Arizona 3 San Diego 1

Cincinnati at St. Louis (postponed)

---

MLS

Orlando City 1 Atlanta 1

New York City FC 1 New York Red Bulls 0

Columbus 2 Cincinnati 0

Los Angeles FC 2 Nashville 1

Real Salt Lake 3 Sporting Kansas City 0

Houston 2 San Jose 1

Vancouver 1 Portland 1

----

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sunday, July 17.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.