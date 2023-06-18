Sunday's Scoreboard

CFL

Toronto 32 Hamilton 14

---

MLB

American League

Texas 11 Toronto 7

Boston 6 N.Y. Yankees 2, first game

Boston 4 N.Y. Yankees 1, second game

Detroit 6 Minnesota 4

L.A. Angels 5 Kansas City 2

Seattle 5 Chicago White Sox 1

National League

Atlanta 14 Colorado 6

Miami 4 Washington 2

St. Louis 8 N.Y. Mets 7

Milwaukee 5 Pittsburgh 2

San Francisco 7 L.A. Dodgers 3

Interleague

Baltimore 6 Chicago Cubs 3

Cincinnati 9 Houston 7 (10 innings)

Philadelphia 3 Oakland 2

Cleveland 12 Arizona 3

San Diego 5 Tampa Bay 4

---

CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE

First-Place Match

United States 2 Canada 0

Third Place Match

Mexico 1 Panama 0

---

