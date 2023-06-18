Sunday's Scoreboard
CFL
Toronto 32 Hamilton 14
---
MLB
American League
Texas 11 Toronto 7
Boston 6 N.Y. Yankees 2, first game
Boston 4 N.Y. Yankees 1, second game
Detroit 6 Minnesota 4
L.A. Angels 5 Kansas City 2
Seattle 5 Chicago White Sox 1
National League
Atlanta 14 Colorado 6
Miami 4 Washington 2
St. Louis 8 N.Y. Mets 7
Milwaukee 5 Pittsburgh 2
San Francisco 7 L.A. Dodgers 3
Interleague
Baltimore 6 Chicago Cubs 3
Cincinnati 9 Houston 7 (10 innings)
Philadelphia 3 Oakland 2
Cleveland 12 Arizona 3
San Diego 5 Tampa Bay 4
---
CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE
First-Place Match
United States 2 Canada 0
Third Place Match
Mexico 1 Panama 0
---
