Sunday's Games
CFL
Toronto 43 Edmonton 31
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 12 Oakland 1
N.Y. Yankees 5 Texas 3
Baltimore 3 Seattle 2
Tampa Bay 3 Kansas City 1
Minnesota 6 Detroit 3 (10 innings)
Chicago White Sox 4 Boston 1
National League
St. Louis 7 Chicago Cubs 5
Philadelphia 7 N.Y. Mets 6
Atlanta 7 Cincinnati 6
Miami 2 Pittsburgh 0
Arizona 5 San Francisco 2
Washington 8 San Diego 3
Interleague
Houston 6 L.A. Dodgers 5 (11 innings)
Milwaukee 5 Cleveland 4 (10 innings)
Colorado 4 L.A. Angels 3
