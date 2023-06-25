Sunday's Games

CFL

Toronto 43 Edmonton 31

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 12 Oakland 1

N.Y. Yankees 5 Texas 3

Baltimore 3 Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 3 Kansas City 1

Minnesota 6 Detroit 3 (10 innings)

Chicago White Sox 4 Boston 1

National League

St. Louis 7 Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 7 N.Y. Mets 6

Atlanta 7 Cincinnati 6

Miami 2 Pittsburgh 0

Arizona 5 San Francisco 2

Washington 8 San Diego 3

Interleague

Houston 6 L.A. Dodgers 5 (11 innings)

Milwaukee 5 Cleveland 4 (10 innings)

Colorado 4 L.A. Angels 3

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you