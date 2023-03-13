Sunday's Scoreboard
NHL
Winnipeg 3 Tampa Bay 2
Calgary 5 Ottawa 1
Detroit 5 Boston 3
New Jersey 3 Carolina 0
Vegas 5 St. Louis 3
Nashville 5 Anaheim 4 (OT)
Pittsburgh 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (OT)
Arizona 5 Minnesota 4 (OT)
---
AHL
Toronto 6 Rochester 3
Calgary 4 Ontario 3
Colorado 2 Abbotsford 1 (SO)
Iowa 4 Manitoba 2
Providence 5 Hershey 3
Grand Rapids 3 Chicago 1
Lehigh Valley 5 Utica 2
Coachella Valley 6 Texas 3
---
NBA
Brooklyn 122 Denver 120
Cleveland 114 Charlotte 108
Philadelphia 112 Washington 93
Oklahoma City 102 San Antonio 90
New Orleans 127 Portland 110
New York 112 L.A. Lakers 108
---
MLS
Los Angeles FC 4 New England 0
---
MLB
Spring Training
Toronto 8 Philadelphia 3
Oakland (ss) 8 San Diego 6
Baltimore 6 Boston (ss) 4
Houston 5 Miami 1
N.Y. Yankees 3 Boston (ss) 3
St. Louis 5 Washington 1
Atlanta 11 Pittsburgh 3
Detroit 8 Minnesota 7
Tampa Bay 10 N.Y. Mets 4
L.A. Angels 1 Chicago White Sox 1
Kansas City 7 Cleveland 6
L.A. Dodgers 8 Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 5 Chicago Cubs 3
San Francisco 4 Oakland (ss) 3
Arizona 10 Colorado 9
Seattle 11 Texas 10
---
NLL
Rochester 19 Georgia 18
---
