Sunday's Scoreboard

NHL

Winnipeg 3 Tampa Bay 2

Calgary 5 Ottawa 1

Detroit 5 Boston 3

New Jersey 3 Carolina 0

Vegas 5 St. Louis 3

Nashville 5 Anaheim 4 (OT)

Pittsburgh 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (OT)

Arizona 5 Minnesota 4 (OT)

---

AHL

Toronto 6 Rochester 3

Calgary 4 Ontario 3

Colorado 2 Abbotsford 1 (SO)

Iowa 4 Manitoba 2

Providence 5 Hershey 3

Grand Rapids 3 Chicago 1

Lehigh Valley 5 Utica 2

Coachella Valley 6 Texas 3

---

NBA

Brooklyn 122 Denver 120

Cleveland 114 Charlotte 108

Philadelphia 112 Washington 93

Oklahoma City 102 San Antonio 90

New Orleans 127 Portland 110

New York 112 L.A. Lakers 108

---

MLS

Los Angeles FC 4 New England 0

---

MLB

Spring Training

Toronto 8 Philadelphia 3

Oakland (ss) 8 San Diego 6

Baltimore 6 Boston (ss) 4

Houston 5 Miami 1

N.Y. Yankees 3 Boston (ss) 3

St. Louis 5 Washington 1

Atlanta 11 Pittsburgh 3

Detroit 8 Minnesota 7

Tampa Bay 10 N.Y. Mets 4

L.A. Angels 1 Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 7 Cleveland 6

L.A. Dodgers 8 Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 5 Chicago Cubs 3

San Francisco 4 Oakland (ss) 3

Arizona 10 Colorado 9

Seattle 11 Texas 10

---

NLL

Rochester 19 Georgia 18

---

